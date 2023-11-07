The 10th anniversary of the Lakeside Festival, with its expanded program, has wrapped up and is being heralded as a huge success by organisers, guests, venues and artists.
On Friday night, November 3 almost 400 people turned up at Club Forster for the inaugural Friday night comedy show, Lakeside Laughs which launched this year's weekend event.
Saturday's main event, Lakeside Music Festival, overcame a sudden deluge and powerful wind gusts just as the first act was supposed to come on stage.
After a short delay to mop up and clean the stage, local artists, Lorren Deborah and Boxcar Blues Co got the crowd in the right mood, up and dancing before the Mason Rack Band stepped it up a notch with their unique and very contagious vibe, even playing the beer kegs.
No wonder they have such a loyal following.
From there it just got better with the explosive energy of Little Quirks, the perfect launching pad for the evening.
Lachy Doley Group amazed and delighted the crowd with their high energy show and unmistakable sound of the Hammond organ.
Then, as the sun set over Wallis Lake, headline act, Kate Ceberano stepped onto the stage and delivered a truly world class performance as she took the crowd on a journey through her career with classics like Pash, Bedroom Eyes, Brave, and even music from her successful stint in sage performance Jesus Christ Superstar.
As the sun went down and the lights came on it turned into an intimate moment between Kate and her band, and as many as a thousand locals and visitors.
The end result was a stunning concert.
With artists of this calibre in our own backyard, and people coming from northern NSW, southern Sydney and even Victoria, Lakeside Festival was a win for locals and for the local economy.
The festival atmosphere moved into Sunday with more than 200 people enjoying long lunches at The Deck, 33 Degrees, NRMA Holiday park, Spice Monkey, Lakes and Ocean Hotel and Paradise Marina.
