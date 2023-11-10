The body responsible for identifying and mitigating the risk of bushfires on the Mid North Coast has revised its five-year management plan.
The updated document is now on public exhibition online and at the locations below, with residents invited to leave feedback.
The Bushfire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) maps and describes the level of bushfire risk and sets out treatment strategies to minimise that risk to the community.
The Mid Coast Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC) consists of fire agencies, land managers and other stakeholders.
Their revisions can be viewed at the following Fire Control Centres and RFS offices:
Comments can be left by Monday, December 18, 2023 via the website; by emailing the BFMC Executive Officer at: MidCoast.District@rfs.nsw.gov.au; or by writing to the Executive Officer, Mid Coast BFMC, PO Box 327, Taree.
For further enquires, contact Mid Coast BFMC Executive Officer Ugo Tolone, on 1300 643 262.
