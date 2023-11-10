TEAMS from the Central Coast, South Coast, Tamworth and Newcastle areas are expected to take part in the two day NSW Masters Water Polo Championship at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre this weekend.
There'll be play in men's and women's divisions, with 6 to 8 teams in each. This is the biggest water polo event to be played in Taree in more than a decade.
The Manning mother-and-daughter combination of Kylie and Bianca Watson are expected to turn out for Tamworth, where they have previously played.
"NSW Water Polo has been taking the event around regional NSW for the last couple of years and they asked us if we were interested,'' Manning Water Polo president Brad Sawyer said.
"This might be the start of us getting a few more bigger events here. There will be some top class water polo played over the two days.''
Play will start at 9.30 on both days. The average age of the teams has to be over 35 and there will also be a handicap system in place.
It is expected there'll be a sprinkling of former state representatives in the sides.
Mr Sawyer said the Manning competition is enjoying a resurgence.
"It's one of the best we've had in years,'' he said.
There are currently 27 junior players, 24 women and 20 men, with games played at the aquatic centre from 5.30 on Tuesdays.
The season runs from October to March.
Last Sunday a group of Central Newcastle club women played social matches at Taree and it is hoped to organise more of these games in the future, also involving men's sides.
Anyone who wants to join the Manning competition should be at the aquatic centre before 5.30 on game nights.
