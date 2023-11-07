Club Taree hosted the Can Assist Manning Valley Melbourne Cup Charity High Tea today.
Can Assist is a charity which provides accommodation, practical support and financial assistance to cancer patients.
Can Assist Manning Valley was formed in 2012. Financially the branch assisted more than 500 families in eight years.
With the associated costs of a cancer diagnosis people have needed support in the most difficult time in their lives. Can Assist volunteers have worked tirelessly to raise funds.
Since inception the branch has been supported by a caring and generous community. Knowing that every dollar raised stays within their local community is a testament to the mojo " Locals helping Locals".
The non-profit organisation is here for every cancer patient - any age, any cancer, in rural, regional and remote NSW. Cancer can place an unexpected financial burden on families with increased associated expenses such as travel, accommodation and medical costs.
Branches such as Manning Valley Can Assist provide financial assistance and practical support during cancer patient's treatment and care. They will work with or collaborate with health professional to understand how they can assist.
