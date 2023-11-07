Manning River Times
Manning Valley Can Assist high tea for the Melbourne Cup at Club Taree

November 7 2023 - 2:05pm
Club Taree hosted the Can Assist Manning Valley Melbourne Cup Charity High Tea today.

