NSW Fair Trading issues stop work order on apartment building in Wallis Street, Forster

By Staff Writers
November 7 2023 - 12:29pm
The site was shut down last Friday. Picture Google.
NSW Fair Trading has issued a stop work order to the developer of a Forster apartment building complex after visiting more than 70 building sites across the Mid North Coast in October.

