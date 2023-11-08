MidCoast Council has recognised one of the region's newest 100-year-old residents with a plaque on Centenarians Way.
Doreen lives with her daughter, Julie, and attributes her longevity to remaining active in mind, body and spirit, enjoying a glass of wine with dinner each evening and partaking of a Baileys nightcap.
She was delighted to visit her plaque on Centenarians Way, the street behind the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Doreen would like to thank MidCoast Council for honouring her, along with many others who have reached this very great milestone.
