Manning River Times
Taree resident Doreen Simpson now has a plaque on Centenarians Way

By Staff Reporters
November 9 2023 - 8:00am
Doreen Simpson has been recognised with a plaque on Centenarians Way, Taree for reaching her 100th birthday. Pictures supplied.
MidCoast Council has recognised one of the region's newest 100-year-old residents with a plaque on Centenarians Way.

