Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Harrington 70th anniversary food drive

November 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Father Kevin Corrigan at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Catholic church in Harrington. Picture supplied.
Our Lady, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Harrington is celebrating its 70th anniversary by calling on the wider community to support a food drive.

Local News

