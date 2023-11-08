Our Lady, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Harrington is celebrating its 70th anniversary by calling on the wider community to support a food drive.
As part of the combined Catholic Parish of Taree-Wingham, the Harrington church is proud to announce their Mission in Action project supporting Taree Community Kitchen.
"Residents throughout the Manning Valley are aware that the Taree Community Kitchen cooks and supplies hundreds of healthy meals each week to those experiencing hardship," said Parish priest, Father Kevin Corrigan.
"We believe the food drive is an important project to many of us in the community who, for many reasons, are very grateful to have this support available and because of heightened need at present as a result of the cost of living crisis in our local area.
"We wanted to celebrate Harrington's 70th Anniversary in a way which includes a focus upon local community needs.
"Anyone who hears of this initiative is welcome to contribute."
Suggestions for donations include long life milk or cream, vegetable or olive oil, Dijon or wholegrain mustard, balsamic vinegar, pesto, cous cous, rice and pasta.
Food donations can be placed in food crates at each of the Catholic churches within the Taree-Wingham Catholic Parish. Donations are regularly delivered to the Taree Community Kitchen.
The food drive continues until December 1, 2023.
For ore information email harringtoncatholicchurch@gmail.com.
