Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Melbourne Cup day meeting at Taree's Bushland Drive track

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 7 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A section of the crowd packed into the Bushland Drive track for Melbourne Cup day 2017.
A section of the crowd packed into the Bushland Drive track for Melbourne Cup day 2017.

MANNING Valley Race Club executive officer Damien Toose is confident a crowd of 1000 or more will attend today's meeting at the Bushland Drive track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.