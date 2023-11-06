MANNING Valley Race Club executive officer Damien Toose is confident a crowd of 1000 or more will attend today's meeting at the Bushland Drive track.
"The weather is kind to us at the moment and if that holds I think we should get 1000 people here or slightly more,'' he said this morning.
"We have 300 inside for the closed event so that's a good start. There's enough going on out here to keep people entertained.''
"We want to get back to that eventually, but I don't think I can do it in my first year,'' he said.
"We just have to make it interesting for people so they want to come to the track and enjoy the day out.''
"The fields are small but it will be competitive racing,'' Mr Toole said.
Gates will open from 11am. Feature event at Randwick, The Big Dance, will start at 2.20 with the Melbourne Cup at Flemington away from 3pm.
Taree's track is rated a Soft 7. The first local race will start at 1.10.
