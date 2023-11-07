JAY and Simone Mctaggart set out on a mission in 2017 to fill a gap in Taree by establishing Fort Evolution CrossFit.
Their vision was to introduce CrossFit to the area, changing lives and fostering a newfound love for this demanding yet rewarding sport among locals. What started as a dream to promote everyday fitness and inclusivity has blossomed into a thriving hub for fitness enthusiasts.
The essence of CrossFit at Fort Evolution goes beyond a mere workout regimen, Jay explained.
"It's about embracing fitness as a way of life and encouraging longevity in its members,'' he said.
"The gym is a place where the everyday individual finds a welcoming environment to push personal boundaries and achieve fitness goals.''
However, there is also a competitive side to CrossFit, and this facet recently took centre stage in the heart of Taree.
ON November 4 Fort Evolution CrossFit hosted its first-ever competition. The event brought together 80 athletes competing in pairs, each facing a series of workouts that determined their placement on the podium.
What made this event particularly special was the diverse range of participants, spanning from 15-year-olds to individuals over 60, with a broad spectrum of fitness levels and experiences.
Participants didn't just represent Taree but hailed from various locations such as Glen Innes, Muswellbrook, Scone and the Newcastle area. The competition not only showcased athletic prowess but also united communities, bridging gaps and fostering a sense of camaraderie among participants and spectators alike.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Jay and Simone expressed their delight with the turnout and the display of enthusiasm.
"We couldn't be happier with how the day went," Jay said.
"The support from the local community and the dedication of the athletes was truly inspiring."
"The event was a testament to the growing popularity of CrossFit in our area. We're looking forward to hosting more competitions," Simone said.
