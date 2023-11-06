An overwhelming sense of community was the highlight of the St Joseph's Primary School Taree centenary celebrations, according to acting principal, Kia-mae Wall.
Generations of families who had attended the school, along with past staff and principals, attended the big day on Saturday, November 4.
"We had a huge crowd, a massive turnout," Ms Wall said.
"I think that the whole togetherness of community was wonderful."
The official proceedings consisted of the cutting the birthday cake celebrating 100 years, which was done by three past principals, Ms Wall, and the school's future incoming principal.
"That was a really lovely moment in time. And there were a couple of speeches; it was a really beautiful moment."
Another highlight, Ms Wall said, was the school choir.
"They did a wonderful job of singing into a huge audience."
Individual students also kept the crowd entertained performing solo on various musical instruments and singing.
The Biripi Aboriginal Dance Group performed and acknowledged country to begin official proceedings. There was a hall full of memorabilia for a trip down memory lane, market stalls, face painting, rides, and raffles going all day.
MaxFM broadcast live from the event on the day, and the Lions Club provided food and drinks.
However the most popular food proved to be fairy floss and popcorn.
"Which was a huge hit - we couldn't keep up with that!" Ms Walls said.
"It was very, very successful, busy day."
