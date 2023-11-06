From swimmers under seven competing in 25m events through to older swimmers In longer distance events, Taree Torpedoes had 37 swimmers involved in 180 events and achieving 102 PBs. Louisa Whight and Abby Yelavic achieved PBs of 40 seconds in their 200m individual medleys. Some of the younger swimmers recorded PBs of four seconds in their 25m races. All up Taree swimmers won four gold, six silver and six bronze medals