TAREE Torpedoes, Coastline Credit Union long course qualifying meet was an outstanding success, with 300 swimmers gathering at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre to compete for medals and prize money and all striving to achieving personal best (PB) times.
From swimmers under seven competing in 25m events through to older swimmers In longer distance events, Taree Torpedoes had 37 swimmers involved in 180 events and achieving 102 PBs. Louisa Whight and Abby Yelavic achieved PBs of 40 seconds in their 200m individual medleys. Some of the younger swimmers recorded PBs of four seconds in their 25m races. All up Taree swimmers won four gold, six silver and six bronze medals
A highlight of the day was the boys and girls Club West backstroke handicap dash for cash which saw the fastest backstroke swimmers from each age group from eight and under through to 15 and over invited to compete. Harry Bamford from NUSwim took out the boy's event and Mary Taggart from Valley Aquatic the girls
Four club records were broken, two 15-16 years butterfly records by Trenton Jones. Gabriella Swierczynski set a 15-16 years 200m butterfly record and Amaya Cross broke the 50m freestyle and 200m breaststroke for 13-14s.
A total of 13 Taree swimmers will compete at Swimming North Coast's division two championships at Gloucester this weekend. They are aiming to improve their times to qualify for the division one championships at the end of the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.