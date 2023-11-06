Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Plenty of personal best times recorded at long course meet

By Staff Reporters
November 7 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE Torpedoes, Coastline Credit Union long course qualifying meet was an outstanding success, with 300 swimmers gathering at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre to compete for medals and prize money and all striving to achieving personal best (PB) times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.