On Saturday Anthony smashed 106 against Wingham at Central Park in one of his first visits to the crease this season. Rory was at the crease with him when he made it to the three figures. Anthony's 83 ball innings included 18 boundaries. Rory was also among the runs, finishing 54 not out from 47 deliveries with seven boundaries as Old Bat scored a hefty 272. The father-and-son combination had a 62 run partnership.