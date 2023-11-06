Manning River Times
Father and son among the runs for Old Bar in Manning T2 cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Like father like son, Anthony Turner scored 106 for Old Bar Eggins against Wingham while his son, Rory, remained 54 not out.
FORMER district representative and long term A-grade cricketer Anthony Turner made a comeback this season in the Manning T2 competition with Old Bar Eggins to play in the same side as his 13-year-old son, Rory.

