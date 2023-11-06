FORMER district representative and long term A-grade cricketer Anthony Turner made a comeback this season in the Manning T2 competition with Old Bar Eggins to play in the same side as his 13-year-old son, Rory.
On Saturday Anthony smashed 106 against Wingham at Central Park in one of his first visits to the crease this season. Rory was at the crease with him when he made it to the three figures. Anthony's 83 ball innings included 18 boundaries. Rory was also among the runs, finishing 54 not out from 47 deliveries with seven boundaries as Old Bat scored a hefty 272. The father-and-son combination had a 62 run partnership.
Old Bar were in trouble early and were struggling at 3/21 before skipper Ben Witchard and Anthony Turner put on 126. Witchard continued his prosperous form of this season to make 45.
Wingham went from 2/32 to 6/34 and the run chase didn't recover. They were eventually all out for 101.
Marcus Wright took a hat-trick for Old Bar and finished with 3/8. John Dunbar claimed 2/16.
Two batters, opener Glen Harris (25) and a fill-in (45) scored the majority of Wingham's runs.
There's a real family vibe about the Old Bar-Eggins side. Apart from the Turners, Tim Rees plays with his sons, Josh and Logan, while Marcus Wright is Ben Witchard's step-son. Ben's other son, Thomas, will start playing after Christmas when he turns 12.
Siblings Sam and Jesse Eggins are also in the side. Josh and Logan's uncle, Aaron Watson, is also a team-member.
Logan Rees and Jesse Eggins are 12, Rory Turner 13, Marcus Wright and Charlie Gibbin 14 with Sam Eggins 16. Of the 27 overs bowled last Saturday against Wingham, 15 were bowled by the youngsters.
Old Bar Eggins with 24 points are second on the ladder to competition leaders Bulahdelah. Old Bar fields three sides in this season's T2 competition which is contested by 10 teams.
