There's a certain buzz around Nabiac, and it's only getting louder.
Renowned for its National Motorcycle Museum, bakery, cafe and growing assortment of boutique shops, Nabiac also is becoming a favourite destination for art lovers.
In the 12 months since Janice Dance opened her Muse Arts and Crafts it has grown into more than a space which houses great local works of art.
It has become a drawcard for budding and established artists keen to brush up on their arts skills at the site's internal art academy.
Supporting more than 65 local exhibiting artists, Janice has introduced weekly, Saturday and Sunday, four hour art classes, once again using the expertise artists from the area.
"The calibre of these tutors is incredible, and again they are all local," Janice said.
Classes include a diverse range of styles; mixed media, acrylic, water colour, pastels, silk painting, jewellery making and jelly painting.
These are serious art classes, but they are a lot of fun as well.- Janice Dance
"We want to give people the opportunity to see what medium they want to go with."
The Inner Muse Art Academy is different from the popular sip-and-paint events that are springing up across the country.
"These are serious art classes, but they are a lot of fun as well.
"There is not another facility like this (in the area); we are independent and you don't have to be a member of an art society to take part."
Janice described the response to art classes as incredible, attracting participants from Forster Tuncurry, Gloucester, Taree, Smiths Lake, Dyers Crossing and Newcastle.
A showcase destination for local artists to display and sell their work, Muse displays an diverse range of work at an affordable price.
"(It's success is) far beyond any of my expectations, and it due to the high standard of art work I'm getting for the artists.
"People are amazed at the eclectic mix of art.
"The amazing thing is that I have 65 artists on my books and I have only just scratched the surface; the talent out there is amazing."
Among the numerous repeat customers - many from Sydney - was a Sydney-based art critic/gallery owner who heaped praised on Muse.
He said the gallery compared favourably with any in Sydney and he said the prices were great, Janice said.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.