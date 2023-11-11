We were recently travelling the M1 and stopped at the Hawkesbury River Rest area.
A car pulled in behind me. I got speaking to the owner and he, a retired engineer, built this car from scratch with bits and pieces.
It has a Chrysler PT Cruiser front section and a ute rear. It is tiny, length 4290mm, width 1704mm, curb weight 1500kg.
Getting a 7.2litre V8 into such a small car was an engineering masterclass.
The owner uses the vehicle as an everyday driver. He tells me it consumes fuel at the rate of 20L/100ks.
As I said the car is an eye stopper. The quality of the work makes you think it came off the production line.
He attends some Chrysler shows so you may be lucky enough to see it there.
All I can say is "wow".
