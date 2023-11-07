Multi-million dollar developments approved by MidCoast Council

Four developments individually costing more than $1 million were given the go ahead at MidCoast Council's October ordinary meeting
Two of the developments are in the Manning Valley and two in the Great Lakes region, as follows:
Blackhead Road, Black Head
11-13 Bottlebrush Drive, Tallwoods Village
5 Pacific Parade Elizabeth Beach
47-49 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens
