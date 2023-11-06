Abbott claimed 4/22 from his eight overs the tear through the middle order as Wingham made 129 in reply to United's 9/146.
"Tyler's first three overs were a bit all over the shop,'' United captain Josh Ferris said.
"But he was really good with his second spell.''
Wingham appeared to be heading to victory when Abbott trapped Anish vinju Arulmony in front for 4. That sparked the collapse, with Wingham slumping from 4/103 to all out 129.
Four of the remaining batters failed to score, with the other two making 2. Ben Cole watched on at the other end and finished 54 not out - the highest score of the game.
"Ben batted really well,'' Ferris said.
"But it was a game Wingham really should have won.''
Ferris called correctly at the toss and elected to bat on what he said was a good deck, although the outfield was fairly slow.
However, United again started badly and were 3/20 at one point. David Rees claimed two early wickets to give Wingham the upper hand. Veteran Lawrie Weeks then set about restoring the innings, playing a handy innings of 29. He was supported by Zane Hopkins (16) and Dean Mills (16). Mills was playing his first game of the season and Ferris said he looked a bit rusty, but will be better for the outting.
Ferris then provided some fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 40 off 41 deliveries, including three boundaries to help swell the tally to 146.
"I thought that was about 20 to 30 short of what we should have made,'' Ferris said.
Rees with 2/20 and Ryan Smoothy, 2/24 were the best of the Wingham bowlers.
Wingham made a solid start, with openers Jye Kliendiest (10) and Nick Beacham putting on 33 before Kliendiest fell to Jackson Witts. Beacham made 20 as did Rees and with Cole looking in good touch Wingham appeared to be in cruise control until Abbott's second spell changed the game.
