Teenage medium pacer's second spell proves a match winner

By Mick McDonald
November 6 2023 - 4:00pm
TEENAGE medium pacer Tyler Abbott produced his best spell of bowling in T1 cricket to steer Taree United to a win over the previously undefeated Wingham in the clash at Cedar Party Reserve.

