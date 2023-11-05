Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Duble Memory chases third win

By Greg Prichard
November 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Promising apprentice jockey Zac Wadick will ride Duble Memory for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes in the first at Taree on Tuesday.
Promising apprentice jockey Zac Wadick will ride Duble Memory for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes in the first at Taree on Tuesday.

STEPPING back to a non-TAB meeting could spark a return to the winning list for Duble Memory at the Taree race meeting on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.