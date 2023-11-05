STEPPING back to a non-TAB meeting could spark a return to the winning list for Duble Memory at the Taree race meeting on Tuesday.
Trained locally by Wayne Wilkes and to be ridden by promising apprentice Zac Wadick, Duble Memory will contest the opening race - the Mid Coast Glass Fencing Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1614 metres.
None of the five runners can boast of a recent win and two of them have never won, but Duble Memory, which has two wins and eight placings from his 24 starts, has finished close up behind the placegetters in several recent runs.
He's a dead-set miler, having scored each of his two wins over 1600 metres, and this is as easy an opportunity as he'll get to make it three career wins.
Not surprisingly, Duble Memory has been whacked in the weights, but at least Wadick's 1.5kg claim will bring the six-year-old gelding's weight down to 60.5kg.
Wilkes is coming off a winning double at the most recent Taree meeting on October 29 and will have two starters on Tuesday. His other runner is Uncle Smokey in the Club Taree Maiden Plate over 1312 metres.
Uncle Smokey has finished in the back half of the field at each of his four career starts and the stable will obviously be hoping the easier assignment here leads to the horse being more competitive.
WYONG trainer Damien Lane has a strong hand at Tuesday's non-TAB race meeting at Taree with two of his three runners - Alegna and Bold Storm - taking recent winning form into their events.
The meeting coincides with the Melbourne Cup race-day at Flemington and the Big Dance meeting at Randwick and the Manning Valley Race Club is anticipating a good crowd to come along and enjoy the atmosphere.
Five-year-old mare Alegna will contest the Hogan Plumbing Group Class 1 Handicap over 1007 metres and Bold Storm, another five-year-old mare, the Glass 24/7 Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1262 metres.
Alegna and Bold Storm are the only runners in any of the five races to have won at their most recent start. Bold Storm has won at each of its last two.
"Bold Storm's been racing well recently and her two wins have come at full TAB meetings at Coonamble and Muswellbrook," Lane said. "She obviously goes up a lot in weight coming to a non-TAB meeting, but this looks a nice-enough race for her.
"Alegna was a good winner in maiden class at Narromine. She jumps up to a Class 1, but like Bold Storm she's found a suitable race."
Prizemoney for each of the five races on the Taree card is $12,000, with $6400 going to the winner. It may not be as lucrative as TAB meetings, but it certainly keeps things ticking over for a stable if it can come away with a winner or two.
"The way racing is at the moment, it's so competitive that it's hard to win wherever you go," Lane said. "So when you get an opportunity like this, to race in a bit easier grade, if you've got the right horses going to the right races and you manage to pick up a win it still pays the bills."
Lane's other runner at the meeting is three-year-old gelding Shezi, which will contest the Club Taree Maiden Plate over 1312 metres. Shezi has finished out of the placings at all three of his career starts and could only manage an 11th of 12 in his last start in a maiden at Narromine on October 21.
"He's been a little bit disappointing to be honest, he needs to show us something," Lane said. "If not he'll probably have to move out the door to somewhere easier. But this is the easiest race he's found, so we'll see whether he's up to winning it or not."
*Gates open at 11am. First race 1.10pm. Admission $10 and $5 concession. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities, plus the Lions Club food van. Visit facebook page www.facebook.com/ManningValleyRaceClub for more information.
