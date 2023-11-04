Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with a number of offences related to recent property thefts.
On the evening of Tuesday, October 31 and in the early hours of Wednesday, November 1 police were notified about a number of thefts in the Old Bar area.
The stolen items, including tools, handbags, cash and other personal belongings, were taken from houses and unlocked motor vehicles.
Following an extensive police investigation two 16-year-old boys were arrested later on Wednesday.
An amount of property belonging to the victims was recovered.
The boys allegedly involved in the thefts were charged and would appear before a children's court at a later date.
Police remind residents to lock and secure their vehicles and homes and to secure belongings and vehicle keys at night and when not at home.
