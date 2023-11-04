Manning River Times
Home/News
Police

Teenager charged with multiple traffic offences

By Staff Reporters
November 5 2023 - 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teenager has been charged with a number of traffic offences and breach of bail conditions. File picture.
A teenager has been charged with a number of traffic offences and breach of bail conditions. File picture.

A teenager has been charged with a number of traffic offences and breach of bail conditions following an incident in Taree last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.