A teenager has been charged with a number of traffic offences and breach of bail conditions following an incident in Taree last week.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 1 police were patrolling Barton Street when they identified an unregistered motorcycle being ridden by an unlicensed 18-year-old Taree man who was not wearing a helmet.
The teen noticed police and in his attempt to avoid police came off the motorcycle before running away.
Following a short foot pursuit the man was caught and arrested, and the motorcycle was seized.
The man was bail refused.
Earlier that afternoon police attended a Deakin Crescent, Taree residence following reports of unregistered motorbikes being ridden in the area.
During their investigations police located and seized a quadbike.
Investigations are continuing to establish the rider of the quadbike and its ownership.
