Entries for Bonny Hills Art Prize are open to all artists on the Mid North Coast.

By Staff Reporters
November 7 2023 - 8:00am
Lake Cathie artist Gwen Roberts won the 2023 Bonny Hills Art Prize with her artwork titled Sacred Cloth. Picture by Lisa Tisdell.
The Bonny Hills Art Prize returns for a third year following the success of the first two exhibitions.

