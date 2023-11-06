The Bonny Hills Art Prize returns for a third year following the success of the first two exhibitions.
Entries for the 2024 Bonny Hills Art Prize will be on show from Friday, January 5 to Monday, January 8, 2024.
Entries are now open until December 4 to artists on the Mid North Coast.
Roger Barlow, president of Bonny Hills Progress Association and presenter of the Art Prize, is again very grateful for the many local businesses sponsoring the prizes.
"Without their generosity, we would not have $8000 in prize money to encourage entries," Mr Barlow said,
"Last year the Art Prize attracted 116 artists and 325 works that were enjoyed by 900 visitors, a quarter of them holiday-makers from around NSW and beyond."
The organisers are very keen to encourage young artists to enter categories specifically for 10-12 and 13-16 years-old children/youth to enter their works.
Free "Children as Artists" workshops proved very popular this year. A community grant from Port Macquarie Hastings Council will enable the Bonny Hills Art Prize to run this art program again with mentoring and guidance by volunteer artists. This year these workshops will be held in two age groups, 3-7-year-olds and 8-12-year-olds.
"We have accomplished artists on our organising committee and they and other volunteers will help the kids create their own works of art," Mr Barlow said.
"One of these artists will also be present throughout the exhibition to chat to visitors interested in knowing more about what they are seeing."
Entry forms are available on the Bonny Hills Progress Association website, www.bonnyhills.org.au, or email ritacarosi8@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.