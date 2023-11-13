Night at the Museum is back in Wingham

The hugely popular Night at the Museum is back.
The Night at the Museum events first started at Wingham Museum in April 2019 with Tall Tales and True. The first event was booked out, and so a second event was held later that year.
This year, it is being held on Friday, December 1.
Museum volunteers dress in period costume and as you are taken around the museum, the "characters" tell stories of our local history.
This time, hear about the local family of 10 boys who all made it in the football world.
Hear how our local area helped support the WWII effort.
Listen to the stories of our very own strong man, Jack Cooke, and our own home-grown tennis champion, Coral Buttsworth.
And much, much more.
Bookings are essential - all Night at the Museum events have previously booked out.
There are five sessions starting at 7pm.
To book phone Wingham Museum on 6553 5823 between 10am and 4pm week days, or 11am to 3pm on weekends, or email mvhsmuseum@outlook.com.
Entrance fee is $10 per adult, $2 for children under 15 years. Supper will be provided after each session, with a gold coin donation.
