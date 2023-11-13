Manning River Times
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Night at the Museum is back in Wingham

By Staff Reporters
November 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers of Wingham Museum dressed for Tall Tales and True, their first Night at the Museum event. Picture by Julia Driscoll
Volunteers of Wingham Museum dressed for Tall Tales and True, their first Night at the Museum event. Picture by Julia Driscoll

The hugely popular Night at the Museum is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.