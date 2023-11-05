Manning River Times
Local author talk at MidCoast Libraries

By Staff Reporters
November 6 2023 - 10:00am
Local author Lindsay Gething will talk about her book at Hallidays Point Library. Picture MidCoast Council.
Join author Lindsay Gething at a free event as she shares early day stories from local residents and visitors to Black Head and Hallidays Point.

