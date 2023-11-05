Join author Lindsay Gething at a free event as she shares early day stories from local residents and visitors to Black Head and Hallidays Point.
"We love to give our community the opportunity to meet authors and connect with other readers," said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council's manager libraries, community and cultural services.
"This event also gives the Hallidays Point community the chance to learn more about the history of the beautiful place they call home," said Alex.
Join Lindsay at:
Hallidays Point Library on Tuesday, November 21 from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
Forster Library at the Civic Centre on Thursday, November 23 from 3pm to 4pm.
Light refreshments will be provided. Copies of the book will be for sale at the event.
Bookings essential at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events.
