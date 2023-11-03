Few fond school day memories

Our kindergarten teacher was old enough to be a survivor of the very first Christmas Day. A nun (naturally) we recall, she was a geriatric, ill-tempered bully who set the scene for the difficult years ahead. But she was a saint compared to what we encountered in Year 3. Here we spent 12 months under the iron fist of a cold-hearted psychopath. Another nun (naturally), she spent her time sadistically punishing students (aged seven and eight) both physically and mentally. Her abuse and thrashings, usually with a ruler, would start early and continue throughout the school day. There was never any praise, just carnage.

