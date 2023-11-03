Few fond school day memories

Today Saturday, senior journalist with the Manning River Times, Mick McDonald will be among the guests at the Taree St Joseph's Primary School centenary celebrations. Those regular readers of Mick's My Shout column in Friday's Times, and there are one or two, would know that Mick's education in the Catholic system has provided him with much "fodder".
The following is this week's My Shout contribution, in honour of St Joey's milestone and told in Mick's inimitable style.
Enjoy!
"IN last Friday's edition of this masthead we read, with interest, that our old school, St Joseph's Primary (aka St Joey's), marks its centenary today Saturday.
This correspondent was a reluctant student at St Josephs in an era when no-one called it St Joey's, for that would have been deemed sacrilegious.
We'd like to say it was a fulfilling, educational and happy experience. However, that would be telling an enormous untruth. For our stay there, from sometime in the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, was hellish. The school was in Wynter Street, Taree back then with the infants classrooms being converted houses that were freezing in winter and at times unbearably hot in summer.
Our kindergarten teacher was old enough to be a survivor of the very first Christmas Day. A nun (naturally) we recall, she was a geriatric, ill-tempered bully who set the scene for the difficult years ahead. But she was a saint compared to what we encountered in Year 3. Here we spent 12 months under the iron fist of a cold-hearted psychopath. Another nun (naturally), she spent her time sadistically punishing students (aged seven and eight) both physically and mentally. Her abuse and thrashings, usually with a ruler, would start early and continue throughout the school day. There was never any praise, just carnage.
For Years 5 and 6 we had to deal with a religious zealot who decided the sum total of her career was to teach the 10 commandments. Whole days could be given over to reading the bible, attending mass or praying, which we seemed to do every hour or so. Nothing useful.
There was a shining light. Our Year 4 teacher, Mrs Moore. We never did learn Mrs Moore's christian name, but she was truly an inspirational educator.
She hailed from Scotland, we think, and was widely travelled, interesting and a tad eccentric. She encouraged her class to think, usually outside the square. Mrs Moore didn't scream at, humiliate or thrash kids. She educated them.
We never thanked Mrs Moore for her efforts. We wish we did.
The mighty St Joseph's-based Zebras Junior Rugby League Club was the other saviour. Rugby league quickly became our religion soon after we played our first game for the Zebras. League was king at St Josephs and we played it in one form or another 12 months a year. Up the Zebras.
They're all gone now, even the Zebras, and we're certain the 2023 St Joey's in no way resembles what the students of our time had to endure.
Thank god for that."
Mick McDonald
Senior journalist
Manning River Times
