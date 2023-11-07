The ancient and ongoing tradition of storing your mum or dad's ashes in an urn and placing it on display in the loungeroom is fast being replaced by glass orbs or pendants.
So, next time you admire or comment on a beautiful piece of art glass or glass charm don't be surprised if it contains the ashes of the owner's much loved pet, or late family member.
Commonly known as cremation glass, these striking works of art carefully embed a person or pet's ashes into the glass.
When one-time Greater Taree Council waste manager, Dan Bugitti opted to take a redundancy package following the merger of three councils into MidCoast, it gave him the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood dream.
"I had wanted to be a glass-blower since I was a kid," Dan said.
He used his redundancy money to fund a two-day private workshop in Lismore before establishing Glass Punk Studio.
"I was making pendants and odds and sods when a friend asked if I could put his dad's ashes into some glass."
I love making glass, but it is a bonus to make something people like and the connected energy that comes from them.- Dan Bugitti
Dan said he was rather chuffed as her dad had been a well-known artist.
That was back in 2017, and since then Dan's glass blowing studio has morphed into Cremation Keepsakes, concentrating primarily on memorial glass orbs and pendants which incorporate both human and pet ashes.
Word quickly spread of Dan's commemorative ornaments after he visited funeral homes across the region, and beyond.
"They were amazed that someone could do something like this," he said.
Working out of his Nabiac studio, Dan is one of a handful of artists Australia wide who creates these amazingly beautiful and unique glass memorials.
Each piece of the vortex 3D glass orbs and pendants are exclusively made, reflect the personality and wishes of the family and take about 3-4 days to complete.
Orders, which come from as far away as Great Britain and New Zealand, often arrive in the mail with as little as a teaspoon full of ashes and a colour(s) preference.
People also contact Dan via Facebook or through funeral houses and pet crematoriums.
"I love making glass, but it is a bonus to make something people like and the connected energy that comes from them," he said.
"I really like giving them back and watching them open the package; their reactions are priceless.
"I do this because I want to do it.
"It was more serendipity than anything else."
Dan also described his craft as mediative - 'being in the flow'.
Fifty-two-year-old Dan has enjoyed a varied range of careers since leaving Shalvey High School, Mt Druitt, acquiring qualifications in cabinet making and upholstery.
An environmental scientist, Dan also has worked for BHP Steelworks, Dungog and Greater Taree City councils.
Each order is treated with the utmost care and respect, Dan says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.