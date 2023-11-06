Wives and partners of Taree Probus Club members were invited hear from Mr David Freeman and his wife Karen, who spoke about access to age care.
David has had a long association, in a nutritional sense, over many years, and Karen has worked in the health care industry for 38 years.
Age care facilities in Australia provide supported accommodation for people with care needs that can no longer be met in their own home, equating to more than 270,000 Australians receiving age care, eight per cent of the population aged over 65 years, as at June 2022.
Around two in three using age care services were women, 58 per cent of people living in permanent residential age care were over 85, compared with 41 per cent using home care services.
David told the meeting the proportion of men using home care has increased over time, with men making up 32 per cent of home care in 2012 and 35 per cent in 2022. The trend from 2012 to 2022 indicates more men have entered residential age care - 30 per cent to 35 per cent.
Home Support (CHSP) provides entry level support at home, to allow people to live independently, with transport, meals, personal care, overnight respite, home modifications, cleaning and home and garden maintenance.
Further options include out of hospital care program (OHC), available for up to six weeks post discharge; short term restorative care (STRC) improves their health and wellbeing, avoiding long term or higher levels of care, providing eight weeks of assistance twice yearly; and end of life packages (EoL) for patients with a life limiting illness.
Home care packages provide different levels of care needs, level 1 is minimal care, level 4 is maximum care.
When you register with My Age Care, you will have an ACAT assessment. At this assessment you will need to have documentation ready, have a family member with you, and your questions to ask, what you struggle with, what services are available to help, waiting time for services. Some of these services are government funded, some may require a contribution.
David then spoke on suggestions to keep loved ones engaged, computer games, Zoom or Facetime conversations, brain training games, fitness trackers and regular exercise all help.
With eight residential homes in the Manning area, there is plenty of choice depending on the level of care needed.
Karen then spoke on Emmaus Village, being constructed in Port Macquarie, entirely for dementia patients, a new concept in health care for their needs
David and Karen were introduced by Jim Stacey and thanked by Ray Foxley.
Two club members told their stories at a recent meeting.
Les Butler was born just outside London, in the UK. After his schooling he got a job as a printer's apprentice, later emigrating to Australia and settling in Brisbane, where he continued his trade.
Les rode a pushbike everywhere until, on a ride to Surface Paradise, he was run over. Eventually he bought a motorbike and started racing. Later he moved to Tasmania, then to Sydney where he bought an FJ Holden and began racing cars. He had a mate in Parramatta, a mechanic, who was able to help with his passion for speed.
Les married and had three daughters. He had set up some printing machines in his shed, doing some work from home. He later, at auction, bought a Holden Commodore, stripped it down to 1400kg, mounted a 600hp motor, and has success winning races and club championships, before crashing at Oran Park and having to sell the car.
Les retired at 58 and built on his property at Mitchells Island.
Thank you Les for your contribution.
Following on from Les, Probus members heard from Terry Britten.
Terry was born in Bega in 1939. At the time, Bega had a population of only 4500, and it was isolated, with the nearest to towns being Cooma or Nowra, and six hours from Sydney depending on punts.
Bega was mainly dairy farm and his parents were farmers. He went to Bega High School and his family went into a real estate business. Terry worked there during university holidays.
He enrolled at Sydney University doing vet science, only lasted three weeks before starting teachers college in Wagga where he played sport and avoided lectures, and met his now wife Julie.
Terry was appointed first to Captains Flat, then to Eden Central School, close to home so he was able to work in the family business. He moved to Nowra where their family were born, his next move was to Harrington, then was transferred to a Wingham deputy principal position, and then he retired to live in Taree.
Both Les and Terry were introduced and thanked by Jim Stacey.
Members have enjoyed some fine food activities, first at Garden Grub in Wingham, which was well attended and included great conversation.
We were next fed at a brunch at the Cundletown Museum, with a barbecue cooked by the men of the committee and served by the women. Members then had free time to inspect the many items on display, many of those bringing back memories, and view the progress of the restoration of the milk boat in the grounds.
Members were given a lesson in the game of Pickleball by members from the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club. This was a fun activity enjoyed by those who took part.
Our next event is to be a garden party and barbecue lunch at the home of member Graeme Drury and his wife Jennie at Cundletown on Tuesday, November 28 from 9.30am.
The club's next general meeting will be on Tuesday, November 21 at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club from 9.30am.
New members would be most welcome to join with us for this meeting to hear from an interesting guest speaker. Any interested men, retired or semi-retired can phone president Alan on 6553 9298 or our secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details. For fun and fellowship please join us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.