Walk for Brain Cancer in Tuncurry in memory of Harlyn Johnston

November 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Harlyn Johnston with his mum, Paige; and dressed in his favourite colour - green. Pictures supplied.
In a celebration of love, resilience, and hope, the community is invited to participate in a heartfelt #walk4braincancer event in memory of Harlyn James Johnston of Tallwoods, and all that have been affected by brain cancer.

