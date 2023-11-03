Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid Coast students win district awards in Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition

By Staff Reporters
November 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Webb, Peter Allam, Kade Currie and Joel D'Arcy won District Awards in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition. Picture supplied.
Sophie Webb, Peter Allam, Kade Currie and Joel D'Arcy won District Awards in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition. Picture supplied.

The sums were right in the 2023 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, with students from the Mid North Coast excelling in the annual event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.