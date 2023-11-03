IT'S been lean for outside and beach and rock anglers but more encouraging in the river.
The rough seas, wind and rain have made fishing difficult over the past week. No reports of catches have come in from outside or the beach and rocks.
The best catches have been made in the estuary, which is producing good bags of flathead and bream.
Flathead are taking live baits, yabbies and soft plastics; bream fresh yabbies fished around the turn of the tide. A couple of kingfish around 10kgs were landed from the river wall on live yellow tail earlier in the week. These fish should keep patrolling the wall until well after Christmas.
Some nice mud crabs have been trapped up-river in the past week.
The heavy rain we experienced last weekend did not penetrate far inland. We had 100mm at Harrington and only 60mm above Wingham. At the same time as the rain fell springs that feed the river opened and put a nice run of clear water in the river.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.