Letter: Preserve and protect our forests

November 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Given the "poor and deteriorating" state of Australia's environment with almost 2000 threatened species, the proposals from Friends of Kiwarrak should be adopted Australia wide (Group seeking end to logging in Kiwarrak, Manning River Times, October 27).

