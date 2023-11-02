Letter: Preserve and protect our forests

Given the "poor and deteriorating" state of Australia's environment with almost 2000 threatened species, the proposals from Friends of Kiwarrak should be adopted Australia wide (Group seeking end to logging in Kiwarrak, Manning River Times, October 27).
Discontinuing logging, and rather protecting forest flora and fauna and preserving forests for community and recreational enjoyment seems sensible to me.
Trees are the lungs of our earth and we should not undervalue their worth.
Sources:
Amy Hiller
Kew
