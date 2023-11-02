Lansdowne Valley community news with Margaret Haddon

The next Lansdowne Hall's Open Music Day concert will be on Sunday, November 26 from 11am to 4pm. This concert will be the last one for 2023. It will be their Christmas themed show so come along and decorate your table, listen to great music and have some fun. It is only a gold coin entry. The barbecue will be selling steak and sausage sandwiches. Cold drinks, tea and coffee, and cakes will be available for sale from the kitchen. The best decorated table will win a prize. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772.

