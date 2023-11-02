Lansdowne Valley community news with Margaret Haddon

Upper Lansdowne Public School
Upper Lansdowne Public School is accepting enrolments for Term 4 and 2024.
Their Kinder transition program has commenced for their 2024 Kinder students.
Upper Lansdowne Public School provides a caring, supportive, learning environment where friendships are valued and learning is personalised, to cater for their students' differentiated learning needs.
Contact them today to make an appointment to view their beautiful, little school.
'The Bus' benefit day
A benefit day for "The Bus" will be held on Sunday, November 19 at the Lansdowne Community Hall. Come along and support this worthwhile cause. There will be good musical entertainment, and good food. You will also have a great time. Phone Jenni for further information on 0431 347 772.
Open Music Day
The next Lansdowne Hall's Open Music Day concert will be on Sunday, November 26 from 11am to 4pm. This concert will be the last one for 2023. It will be their Christmas themed show so come along and decorate your table, listen to great music and have some fun. It is only a gold coin entry. The barbecue will be selling steak and sausage sandwiches. Cold drinks, tea and coffee, and cakes will be available for sale from the kitchen. The best decorated table will win a prize. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772.
Lansdowne Public School
Lansdowne Public School Grandparent's Day held last week at the school was a huge success. It was so lovely to see so many grandparents and parents attend the day to spend some quality time at school together. The students really valued the time they were able to spend with their special family members.
The school's swimming lessons are a great affordable way for parents to ensure their child is taught the necessary survival skills and to become more confident when near water. Swimming lessons will run in Week 7 and 8 this term (Monday, November 20 to Friday, December1). The only cost to families is entry to the pool each day.
Fishing Club
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's Fishing Club's weekend outing is this weekend, November 11-12. Weigh in will be back at the club on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.
