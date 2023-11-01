A free community day is coming to Burrell Creek for those interested in welding.
Bill Hopkins, presenter for Dusty Welder Programs, will be holding a non-practical, Q&A session on all things welding at Burrell Creek Hall on Saturday, September 11 from 10am to 1pm.
"The name Dusty Welder came from that old dusty welder sitting under the bench not being used due to a lack of confidence and concerns of the safe practices associated with welding," Bill said.
"Our aim is to get out that old dusty welder, make noise and sparks, and have fun in a safe way with some mates and friends."
Dusty Welder was established in 2012 after a growing general interest in welding and fabrication was identified across many sectors within the community. From basic farm repairs, hobbyist projects and especially arts and sculpture, the business grew very rapidly.
"Along with general public programs our motto is Passion Purpose and Profession," Bill said.
"The great thing about welding is when the head shield is down it doesn't matter who you are, everyone can have some fun."
Bill Hopkins is a qualified boilermaker and trainer/assessor who has worked and travelled delivering welding training all over Australia.
Topics included in the question and answer session will include safety equipment, skills, and materials.
Morning tea and light lunch are provided. RSVP by November 7 for catering purposes to Bill on 0437 078 408. There is no cost, but a donation to the Burrell Creek Community Hall would be welcome.
