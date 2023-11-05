Taree RSL Sub-branch will hold a Remembrance Day service on Saturday, November 11 at Club Taree's RSL Memorial, commencing at 10:45am.
The club welcomes all serving and ex-service men and women, along with the community, to honour and remember all who died and or suffered in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping missions.
Seating will be available for all attendees.
Key Timings:
Saturday November 11, 2023
10.30am - Pre-service seating available
10.45am - Ceremony Commences
11am - 1 minute Silence
11.15am - Official service concludes
Wreath Laying
Wreath laying is invited by official representatives, veteran associations, community organisations and individual members of the public.
It is the responsibility of those who wish to lay wreaths to supply their own wreaths and to carry it with them to the commemoration service. Please advise the sub branch office if you will be laying a wreath.
Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the guns falling silent on the Western Front in the First World War, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month 1918.
On November 11 at 11am, we, as a Nation, remember.
For further information the sub-branch office is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to noon or can be contacted by phone on 6552 1541
