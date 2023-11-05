Manning River Times
Club Taree to host Remembrance Day service on November 11

By Staff Reporters
November 6 2023 - 5:00am
Taree RSL Sub-branch will hold a Remembrance Day service on Saturday, November 11, commencing at 10:45 at Taree RSL Memorial at Club Taree. Picture Scott Calvin.
Taree RSL Sub-branch will hold a Remembrance Day service on Saturday, November 11 at Club Taree's RSL Memorial, commencing at 10:45am.

