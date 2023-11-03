Manning River Timessport
United continues to give youth a chance

By Mick McDonald
November 3 2023 - 11:00am
Ricky Campbell produced something of his best form in last week's game against Gloucester, but will miss United's clash with Wingham on Saturday.
TEENAGE twin brothers Tash and Tyler Abbott look set to continue their Manning T1 cricket experience with Taree United in Saturday's clash against unbeaten competition leaders Wingham at Wingham.

