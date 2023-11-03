TEENAGE twin brothers Tash and Tyler Abbott look set to continue their Manning T1 cricket experience with Taree United in Saturday's clash against unbeaten competition leaders Wingham at Wingham.
Both play under 17s with United on Saturday morning then back-up with the T1 side in the afternoon. The Abbotts were United's best bowlers in the hard fought win over Gloucester at Gloucester last Saturday when they snared five wickets between them (Tash 3/27, Tyler 2/19).
United has taken the opportunity to give some of their 17s a run in T1 this season. Skipper Josh Ferris said the Abbotts are hungry for more.
"I think they're loving T1 so much because in under 17s they only get to bowl two overs,'' Ferris explained.
"Last weekend Tash bowled eight and Tyler bowled six for us and they bowled really well.
"And at the end of the game they were asking where we play next week.''
Ferris said he is mindful that playing T1 doesn't impact on their commitments with the under 17s.
"Up to Christmas they'll play most weeks and over the course of the full season they'll play 60 to 70 per cent in T1,'' he said.
"But I don't want to cruel them for 17s.''
Ferris admits both are :works in progress" with their bowling styles.
"They bowl medium pace, but enough pace,'' he said.
"They don't know sometimes which side of the wicket to bowl, while their run ups change from over to over. But just have natural ability at every sport.''
Another teen, Zane Hopkins, played his second T1 game in the win over Gloucester. He's made two handy contributions with the bat, scoring 14 on debut against Wingham and 12 last week at Gloucester.
"Zane didn't get out to a very good shot last week, but he knows what he did wrong,'' Ferris said.
"I've been putting him at no. 5 because he's confident enough to play there.''
Ferris said the energy the younger contingent provide in the field is a bonus.
"It's just crazy,'' he said.
"Even if the twins bowls a couple of bad balls and get hit for four, they save more than that in the field, just getting to the ball quickly or chasing it down when it would have gone to the boundary.''
Ferris said all-rounder Tom Burley should be available for Saturday as could top order batter Dean Mills for his first match of the season.
However, Ricky Campbell will be an absentee. Campbell and opener Matt Collier both returned to something like their best form in the clash against Gloucester. Collier, who missed out in the opening two matches, top scored with 44 while Campbell made a stylish 37.
Wingham stick to same side
WINGHAM is expected to field a similar side as last start for Saturday's Manning T1 cricket clash against Taree United at Cedar Party Reserve.
"We're not expecting either Ben Scowen or Michael Rees to be available,'' club official Steve Campbell said.
"I don't know when we'll ever get our best side on the field. But the players filling-in are doing a good job.''
Scowen, who opened the batting and made a match winning 74 in his only appearance, mixes work with cricket commitments. Rees is building his house and is also troubled by a knee injury.
Wingham goes into the game with a perfect record of three from three and outclassed Great Lakes at Wingham last week. They also beat United at Chatham Park a fortnight ago.
Seamers Steve Allwood (4/32) and Jaimee-Lee Woolfe (3/24) did the damage with the ball for Wingham, restricting the Dolphins to just 114. The Wingham top order had little trouble overhauling the total, with opening batter Tom Kelly top scoring with 46.
