Mother Nature has certainly provide us with a spectacular sea of purple jacaranda flowers, not only within the streets of Tinonee but also the magnificent avenue of the trees as one drives on the Martin Bridge coming in from the south.
We have been impressed with our hippeastrums this year; I think they have been the best ever and hubby John has been taking into Wingham Services Club for the patrons to enjoy.
Rubbish dumpers
It was disappointing to see some rubbish - old lounge cushions - dumped alongside the rubbish bin at The Bight Cemetery. Surely they have their own bin to do this or take them to the local tip. It is not a good look for family members going to the cemetery to care for graves of deceased family members.
Tinonee Public School
Year 6 students will no doubt be looking forward to their Fun Day set down for Wednesday, November 15, this means that the end of the school year is fast approaching.
The awards and presentation is set for Friday, December 1 at The MEC. This is always a very important and moving event for students right through from Kinder to Year 6 as they step forward to receive their awards and present entertainment for parents and grandparents and friends who are able to attend. The captains and vice captains are also announced for the coming year at this event. Many thanks to the Lions Club for donation towards the awards that are to be presented on the day.
This year the P&C conducted a unique tea towel fundraiser with funds from this project going towards the end of year presentation prizes. My grandchildren did this at their preschool time and I still have them as a beautiful keepsake.
Donations are also being accepted for the P&C's Christmas raffle which is drawn at the presentation day.
The Great Aussie Bush Camp at Tea Gardens proved a great adventure for Stage 3 students and a lot of fun and laughs with heaps of activities to do and enjoy. Thanks to Mrs Elliott, Mrs Martin, Rod and Rachel for attending the camp with them.
Remembrance Day
This important day is fast approaching and services will be held throughout our district including Wingham RSL Sub-branch's service at the Wingham Town Hall with everyone invited to attend. The morning service usually gets under way around 10.30am and concludes a little while after 11.30am.
Family visit
John received a visit, albeit a brief one, from his sister Sue and her husband Laurie last Sunday morning. Sue and Laurie had come down from Tamworth way to attend Sue's school reunion dinner which had been held on the Saturday night in Wingham. It has been a time since we last saw them and we had all changed somewhat since we last saw them. Sue and Laurie were heading back to Newcastle area to catch up with family members before returning home and we wished them a safe trip.
Birthday celebrations
November 1marked the 12th birthday of our grandson Korben. Unfortunately we could only talk to him over the phone as he resides in Queensland with his mum and dad and sister Keala. It has been a while since we last saw him but hopefully we might catch up soon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.