The awards and presentation is set for Friday, December 1 at The MEC. This is always a very important and moving event for students right through from Kinder to Year 6 as they step forward to receive their awards and present entertainment for parents and grandparents and friends who are able to attend. The captains and vice captains are also announced for the coming year at this event. Many thanks to the Lions Club for donation towards the awards that are to be presented on the day.