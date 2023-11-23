Manning River Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Forster's Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue Pet of the Week needs a home

November 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Two-year-old Labrador kelpie mix, Georgia. Picture supplied.
Two-year-old Labrador kelpie mix, Georgia has been a temporary resident at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue for the past two months.

