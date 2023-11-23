Two-year-old Labrador kelpie mix, Georgia has been a temporary resident at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue for the past two months.
She was taken in by the Forster facility after being impounded; she was never claimed back by her owners.
This pretty girl was previously used as a breeding dog and has already had multiple litters in her short life.
Georgia is smoochy, affectionate and loves cuddles.
She will delicately wrap her paws around you for a hug.
She is playful and loves other doggies and humans.
Her carers are unsure if she has been around cats previously and has not been around them at the rescue yet.
She would suit a family home where she is included in outings and activities.
"She is very gentle and would be fine around younger children from what we have seen from having her on outings in the last week," one of her carers said.
"This girl can't wait for her new home.
"She has had to endure birthing multiple litters in her life, which at only two years old is shocking and unfair.
"We believe she is kelpie x lab - snuggly like a lab, playful like a kelpie. The perfect combination."
Last week's pet, Matilda the, beautiful, striking purebred Ocicat, has received a couple of promising applications for adoption.
A striking beauty, 10-year-old Matilda has been with Sweet Pea since June after she was surrendered by her owners, who were relocating overseas. She loves pats, human company and face scratches.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.