Motorcyclist in stable condition after Oxley Highway accident near Doyles River

By Emily Walker
October 31 2023 - 7:27am
The 47-year-old man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. Picture supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Media
A 47-year-old Cundletown man remains in a stable but serious condition after being involved in a motorcycle accident on the Oxley Highway near Doyles River, west of Mount Seaview.

