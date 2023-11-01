Manning River Times
What's on

The book was written by Coopernook Public School students

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
Coopernook students to read their book at library Storytime
Coopernook Public School students will be visiting Preschool Storytime programs across MidCoast Libraries to read their new book, The Three Little Rascals.

Local News

