Anybody who knows me well would realise I, in earlier years, had a great interest in buses. I was an administrative member of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Association who were instrumental in opening the Bus and Truck Museum, first of all at Tempe and now Leichhardt.
I've also owned four buses (AEC Regal 3 single decker and Regent 3, double decker AEC Regal 4 single decker and exKirklands Bedford Coach. Hence my story on the Bus and Truck Museum.
The Sydney Bus Museum is a not-for-profit organisation first established in 1986 at Tempe, and now permanently based within the Old Tramshed at Leichhardt in Sydney's inner-west.
They are a working museum made up of more than 250 members who together help to preserve a rare, and invaluable collection of historic buses dating from the 1920s to 2000.
The museum was officially re-opened on August 1, 2016 at Leichhardt (after its move from Tempe) by Andrew Constance MP, NSW Minister for Transport and Infrastructure.
The collection consisting of more than 70 vehicles ranges from primitive 1920s type buses, through to 1940s and 50s Leylands and AEC's as well as the more modern 1990s Mercedes-Benz city buses. The museum also houses Australia's largest collection of historic double deckers, including those from Sydney, Adelaide, Hong Kong and London.
The museum is generally open the first and third Sundays of each month between 10am and 4pm. Check the website. The Sydney Bus Museum is located at 25 Derbyshire Road Leichhardt NSW 2040, phone 02 95726789.
Well worth a visit.
Road Ramblings heard weekly right across the country on Christian and community radio also on Facebook and on our website. Road Ramblings now a a Spotify Podcast as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.