Grassfire on the Pacific Highway, Nerong

One northbound lane of the Pacific Highway is closed as firefighters and a specialist aircraft work to control a grassfire north of Nerong.
The fire is near Whimbrel Drive.
There is currently no threat to property and the fire is at advice level.
If you are in the area you are reminded to stay up to date in case the situation changes.
For information regarding road closures go to https://www.livetraffic.com/
The Fire Danger Rating for today, Monday, October 30 is moderate, and permits remain suspended.
