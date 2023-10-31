Councillors deadlocked on Oasis Caravan Park plans

Councillors attending the October MidCoast Council meeting were 'momentarily' deadlocked in their decision to give the green light for changes to the Palms Oasis Caravan Park, Blueys Beach.
While councillors David West, Troy Fowler, Katheryn Stinson and Paul Sandilands were in favour of a recommendation to approved alterations and additions to the park, Dheera Smith, Peter Howard, Peter Epov and Kathryn Bell were against.
Mayor Claire Pontin, deputy mayor Alan Tickle and Cr Jeremy Miller were absent from the meeting.
After the nominated chairperson, Cr Katheryn Stinson declined to exercise her casting vote, the motion was lost and councillors voted to debate the motion at the November meeting.
The DA was asking for permission to establish an additional 64 long-term sites on top of those already approved, which would bring the total to 168 sites.
The additional sites would be positioned to the north of the existing caravan park, within the area of land recently rezoned for the expansion.
"Without sounding insulting no-one really enjoys MHEs (manufacture housing estate) but there is no reason to significantly end up in the Land and Environment Court and use ratepayers money to fight something that has already been there and not lost," Cr Paul Sandilands said.
Cr Troy Fowler believed the process had been dealt with.
We have been taken over by the state government - as we have seen over the last seven years - when it comes to MHEs,- Troy Fowler
"We could go through this again for another 2-3 years and have this community feeling they have an opportunity to change what is already done," Cr Fowler said.
"I'm sorry to say but we have been taken over by the state government - as we have seen over the last seven years - when it comes to MHEs," he said.
"I would say to the state government the sooner you start changing the legislation or putting some types of barriers to actually not put these imposts on these MHE on the community that is already there would be of benefit."
This is a small community and visitors are always welcome, Cr Dheera Smith said.
"We highlight this in our destination plans," Cr Smith said.
"These beautiful places need to be for everyone not just small, MHE developments because people need to be able to come in camp, stay overnight and then go on their way.
"We also need to make more open spaces around where the habitat can thrive on the coast - because pretty soon there won't be any - you only have to look at MHEs we have already approved, to see that habitat goes and it is a bad result and the koalas will no longer be going across your street and the cockatoos will no longer be in your trees."
Long-time resident, registered architect and Palms Community Association member, Ian Sercombe, asked how would residents escape a major disaster.
"This is a bushfire prone area; .the only escape route is The Lakes Way and in the event of a major fire there is a real risk of people being trapped," Mr Sercombe said.
"Given the demographic of the potential residents an evacuation would not be easy with the high density of homes and narrow roads property protection would be very difficult," he said.
"The burden of these homes would be massive on our infrastructure."
He said a recent meeting with council staff determined there was no money to upgrade local infrastructure.
"While Ingenia will face some council rates, (it is) nowhere near commensurate with the rates typical householders pay.
"So we have the burden of around 240 extra retirees who will contribute next to nothing to the very infrastructure they are using
"The model promotes profit over community and ecology with the profits by and large disappearing out of our region."
He said the $938,000 entry level price tag could hardly be considered affordable housing, and would not solve the escalating accommodation crises.
