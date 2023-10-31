Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

MidCoast Libaries host free Tech Savvy Seniors workshops

By Staff Reporters
November 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learn how to navigate your smartphone, tablets or laptop for free. Picture supplied.
Learn how to navigate your smartphone, tablets or laptop for free. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Libraries are presenting a series of workshops across the region to help seniors become more technology savvy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.