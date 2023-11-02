TAREE Torpedoes will hold the annual Coastline Credit Union long course qualifying swimming meet starting this afternoon and continuing Saturday.
More than 300 competitors, including 34 from Taree Torpedoes and as far away as the Central Coast, Hunter area, Coffs Harbour, Gunnedah as well as other local clubs are set to compete.
Swimmers will contest events from 25m for seven and under through to 1500m.
While they will be competing for medals and prize money, swimmers will chase personal best times to qualify for area championships to be held in November, along with state championships in December and nationals on the Gold Coast next year.
The Torpedoes will host the Swimming North Coast Speedo sprints and qualifying meet (south) on Saturday, February 3.
Club nights are held on Wednesdays at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre, starting from 6pm. Meanwhile entries are open for the Laurieton meet to be held on Sunday, December 17.
