WINGHAM will welcome back two experienced forwards in the 2024 Group Three Rugby League season.
Utility Nathan Campbell completed just three minutes of the 2023 competition-proper before playing off the bench in the elimination semi-final, where Wingham lost to Macleay Valley.
Campbell was a gain for the Tigers from Forster-Tuncurry, where he was captain-coach the previous year, but he was troubled by an Achilles tendon injury throughout the season sustained in a representative match in February.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins confirmed both will be fit and ready for next season.
"We should have most of this year's roster back, apart from Nathan Ross,'' Collins said.
A former Newcastle Knight, Ross linked with the Tigers last season, commuting from Newcastle to train and play, but his campaign was cut short by a knee injury that has also required surgery.
Collins said the Tigers are hoping to get a bit of depth in their halves for next season.
"We're close to signing a player, but they (halves) are hard to find,'' he said.
"NRL clubs can't even get them.''
Collins will be coaching the Tigers for a third successive season.
He steered Wingham to the preliminary final in 2022 and the elimination match this year.
