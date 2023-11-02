Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wingham Tiger named in NSW under 17 Invitational side to play Warrington

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lleyton Moore from Wingham will play for a NSW Invitational under 17 team against Warrington in Sydney on Saturday. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Lleyton Moore from Wingham will play for a NSW Invitational under 17 team against Warrington in Sydney on Saturday. Picture by Scott Calvin.

WINGHAM'S Lleyton Moore hopes he can impress NRL talent scouts when he plays for a NSW invitational under 17 side against English rugby league outfit Warrington at the HE Laybutt Sporting Complex in Blacktown on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.