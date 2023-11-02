WINGHAM'S Lleyton Moore hopes he can impress NRL talent scouts when he plays for a NSW invitational under 17 side against English rugby league outfit Warrington at the HE Laybutt Sporting Complex in Blacktown on Saturday.
Moore is one of just three players picked from regional NSW in the side to be coached by former Manly great Geoff Toovey. The rest are aligned with NRL clubs. Zac Fittler, son of league great Brad, is in the squad.
Moore, who represented North Coast Bulldogs under 18s in the Country Championships this year, admits to being "pretty surprised" when he found out about his selection.
He trained with the team last Saturday, came home earlier in the week for work before heading back on Wednesday in preparation for this weekend's game. The team was due to train on Thursday and Friday to wind up preparations.
He usually plays in the back row, but isn't sure what role he'll have on Saturday.
"At training I was kinda shoved in the middle, so I'm not sure where I'll play,'' he said.
"Wherever they put me, I'll be happy.''
He also doesn't know if he'll start in the run-on side or from the bench.
Moore described training under coach Toovey as being solid and instructional.
"He knows a lot, so that's good,'' he said.
"I'm learning a lot.''
Moore was used frequently in the Wingham first grade side this year, mainly from the bench, even though eligible for under 18s.
"I think that helped a bit with making this side,'' he reasoned.
"It gave me a bit more experience. Most of the time I didn't play 18s this season, I just played first grade and it was heaps fun.''
He's a Wingham boy through and through starting with the Tigers when he was "just a little kid".
"I played with Wingham all through juniors and I started playing reps for Group Three in under 13s or 14s,'' he said.
His ambition is to play in the NRL.
"That's the plan, although only time will tell,'' he said.
It would be expected there'll be representatives from NRL clubs at Saturday's game so this could be an avenue for Moore so show his wares.
"I'll just have to get in there and show them what I can do I suppose and hope something comes of it,'' he said.
Moore, a third year apprentice carpenter/builder, will turn 18 next April. The league season hasn't really stopped for him as he was involved with trials for the 2024 North Coast Bulldogs in recent weeks and has retained his berth in the squad.
"Training starts next week,'' he said.
"It's been busy.''
