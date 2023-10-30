Failford property sells for record-breaking $2 million

A 4.05 hectare (approximately 10 acres) property at Failford on the NSW Mid Coast fetched a cool $2 million recently, setting a new record for the area.
Justin Atkins, sales consultant for the managing agents LJ Hooker Taree, said the next highest sale price in the Failford area was $1,550,000 three years ago.
There was a lot of interest in the property, and surprisingly, given the price, most of the genuine interest was from local people.
"Each open home I was getting seven or eight groups through. We probably had 30-35 people look at it," Mr Atkins said.
"I was quite surprised myself because I thought, you're trying to sell something here for $2 million when the highest sale price is $1.5 million.
"You just expect that sometimes a cashed-up Sydney buyer will come and but no, it was actually a local."
The property last sold in 2018 for $689,000. That time it was bought by a Sydney buyer, who demolished the original red brick home and did a total rebuild in 2021.
The home, built by McDonald Jones Homes, boasts five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home office, a study, a children's activity room, a home theatre and multiple entertaining areas. It also has a three-car garage, a three-bay shed, and a Tesla battery backup for the solar power.
One very unusual addition to the house is a built-in dry cleaner for clothes in the wardrobe.
When asked why the property attracted such a price and such a lot of interest, Mr Atkins said the feedback he had was it was a flat, level 10 acre block, with subdivision potential. It also has town water and sewer.
"And the fact that it's a two-year-old house," Mr Atkins said.
"It was a really, really good quality build."
