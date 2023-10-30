Manning River Timessport
Wilkes scores a double at Taree meeting

By Greg Prichard
October 30 2023 - 1:30pm
Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes landed a double at Sunday's meeting.
OCTOBER began well for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes with a winner in a TAB Highway Handicap in Sydney and now it has ended well with a winning double on his home track in Sunday's Manning Valley Race Club meeting.

