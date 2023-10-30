OCTOBER began well for Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes with a winner in a TAB Highway Handicap in Sydney and now it has ended well with a winning double on his home track in Sunday's Manning Valley Race Club meeting.
"You don't make a fuss, you go home and say quietly, 'well, we won a couple, but let's hope everyone comes out of the fall OK'," Wilkes said.
"It's obviously awful when something like that happens. I wish everyone all the best and a speedy recovery."
One of the jockeys who was involved in the fall, Jeff Penza, was riding the Wilkes-trained Mischievous Molly when it went down. He received multiple injuries, including a reported 10 broken ribs.
Mischievous Molly was the $4.40 favourite in the Graff At Kitchwin Hills Class 3 Handicap over 1262 metres, which was won by Syzygy Stars.
And it was the vastly experienced Penza who had earlier ridden both of Wilkes's winners - Grey At The Ready in the 19 November Taree Gold Cup Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 2018 metres and Reateros in the Manning River Hotel Class 1 Handicap over 1007 metres.
Grey At The Ready was a $6 chance and Reateros started at $7.
"Grey At The Ready's been looking for the distance and the right race and everything like that, so it panned out quite well for her," Wilkes said. "The rail being out three metres helped her too, making it a leader's track. She led all the way and managed to hang on.
"Reateros went better than I expected, considering his very wide draw. He jumped well and crossed them without any trouble and once he got to the lead after 200 metres he was always going to be hard to run down. He did a very good job."
For Penza, it was one of those days where he experienced the joy that is associated with riding multiple winners but also unfortunately received a harsh reminder of how dangerous a profession it is being a jockey.
"One broke down and mine was the first to go over the top of that horse," Wilkes said. "I didn't get the chance to see Jeff before they took him to hospital. It's a lot for him to deal with and I'll be contacting him a bit later.
"My horse wasn't in a real good way afterwards, but she survived the fall and we're very thankful for that. She'll be going to the paddock for a while and we'll reassess her future down the track."
