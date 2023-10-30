IF a young jockey wants a lesson in how to perfectly ride a horse, give that horse its best chance to run well and then win on it, he or she should study Peter Graham's ride on Shades Of Frisco at Taree races on Sunday.
Veteran Graham, who these days holds a dual licence as a trainer and jockey, produced a flawless performance to get the Daniel Simonetta-trained six-year-old mare home first in the Breast Cancer Awareness Month Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1614 metres.
Shades Of Frisco jumped well from barrier one and Graham urged her along for the first 50 metres. Then once she had found her stride and it was clear she wasn't going to get washed back in the field by horses crossing from the outside, he settled her down nicely in third place on the fence.
From there, Shades Of Frisco travelled beautifully and as the field turned into the home straight Graham was sitting patiently with the aim of getting a run either on the inside or outside of the leader, Candy Kiss. It came on the outside and once it did Shades Of Frisco shot clear to win.
It wasn't as if Shades Of Frisco was one of the favourites and was widely expected to be very competitive. It was a $21 chance and the win was only its second in 35 career starts. She obviously came to the races in good order and Graham produced a 10 out of 10 ride to set up the win.
