Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree Wesleyan Methodist Church worships at Taree RiverStage once a month

October 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unity Gathering at the Manning River Stage. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Unity Gathering at the Manning River Stage. Picture by Scott Calvin.

If you stumble upon a crowd of people enjoying a Sunday afternoon on the RiverStage on the banks of the Manning River, feel free to stop and enjoy the music and fellowship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.