If you stumble upon a crowd of people enjoying a Sunday afternoon on the RiverStage on the banks of the Manning River, feel free to stop and enjoy the music and fellowship.
Once a month on a Sunday from 1pm, a 'Unity Gathering' takes place on the RiverStage, led by Reverend Samuel Reddy of the Taree Wesleyan Methodist Church.
It is a gathering that started in 2020 at Fotheringham Park (COVID allowing, or not), but now Samuel and his congregation can perform and worship in all weather under the roof of the RiverStage.
Every month there is music. At next month's gathering the Salvation Army band will be playing. Other times, the music has been performed by anyone who brings an instrument.
"And if we don't have instruments, we perform a capella!" Samuel said.
"We sing simple songs that everybody's familiar with. We don't really sing hymns."
The service is done in an atmosphere of togetherness and inclusivity.
Because the gathering is held in a public space, Samuel says they often have people sitting and listening, and the congregation interacts with them. Sometimes, they pray for them.
"I remember two months ago, there was a couple that brought a person in a wheelchair that was in the Manning Base Hospital, they just wanted him to have some fresh air," Samuel said.
"And we got to him and I was singing him a song, and he was happy, they taped that. And then we prayed for him and sent them off. They we so happy that something like that can be done."
The next Unity Gathering at the Taree RiverStage is on Sunday, November 26 at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.