A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Lakes Way at Bungwahl.
Emergency services were called to the accident, about 34km south of Forster, around 11pm Friday night, October 27.
Officers from the Manning/Great Lakes Police District arrived to find a Hyundai SUV had crashed into a tree.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however he died at the scene.
A 16-year-old female passenger was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Police also located a cattle dog with minor injuries; the dog was returned into the care of her owners.
A crime scene has been established, and investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
