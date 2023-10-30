PARKRUN has been part of the Taree sporting calendar since 2015 and its popularity shows no sign of waning.
The 384th event was conducted last Saturday in slightly slippery conditions and 130 runners, run/walkers and walkers completed the 5km run on the Manning River foreshore, starting and finishing at Endeavour Place. The figure doesn't include those who only completed one leg of the course.
Those in the run ranged in age from around 10 to 70 plus.
Port Macquarie's Russell Wallace is in the 55-59 age division and he was the first to complete the run, clocking an impressive 19.30, breaking the magical 20 minute barrier.
Karl Hewett was second in a PB of 20.04 and Matt Allan third in 20.23.
Tegan McCallum, a junior 11-14 years runner, was the first female, claiming 17th spot in 24.02. A total of 16 runners clocked a personal best time.
Parkrun will start from the regular time of 8am next Saturday. Organisers have started plans to mark the 400th run scheduled for early next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.